Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $20.19 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $512.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $202,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

