MiX Telematics Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

NYSE:MIXT opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $237.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $86,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,473 shares of company stock worth $291,727. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.