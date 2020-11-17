Mizuho Increases First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $48.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after buying an additional 767,501 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after buying an additional 417,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 367,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

