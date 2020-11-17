Morgan Stanley Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $77.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,127,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 163.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 62.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

