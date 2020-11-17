Morgan Stanley Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $33.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

