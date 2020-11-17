Morgan Stanley Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $336.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.91.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $331.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

