Morgan Stanley Increases Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Price Target to $34.00

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE:WMG opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.15. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,863,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,575,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,041,000.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

