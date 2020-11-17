Morgan Stanley Lowers Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $89.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SDGR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,220 shares in the company, valued at $155,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Lebowitz sold 117,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $7,932,546.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,546.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,585,883 shares of company stock worth $251,797,581 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.