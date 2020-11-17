Morgan Stanley Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock worth $493,876. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.