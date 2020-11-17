Morgan Stanley Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Revolve Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.35.

RVLV stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $695,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,494.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934,366 shares of company stock worth $153,245,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $8,857,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $8,560,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $6,976,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 380,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

