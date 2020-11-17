Morgan Stanley Raises Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $174.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day moving average is $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 144.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 79,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

