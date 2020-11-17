MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.00 ($141.18).

Get MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) alerts:

ETR:MOR opened at €88.16 ($103.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a twelve month high of €146.30 ($172.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.