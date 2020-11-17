MorphoSys’ (MOR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
MOR stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.96.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.