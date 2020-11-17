MorphoSys’ (MOR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.