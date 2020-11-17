MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTUAY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of MTUAY opened at $120.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
