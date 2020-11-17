MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTUAY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $120.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

