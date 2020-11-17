Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.36.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.60. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $23.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $41,180.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,658 shares of company stock worth $1,155,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.