National Bank Financial Increases Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$36.50

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.70.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Spin Master Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$42.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.38.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

