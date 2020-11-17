National Bank Financial Lowers Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUUIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $8.80 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

