National Bank Financial Trims Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$22.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

CAS stock opened at C$14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.