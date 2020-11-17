Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Alternatives International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

NAII stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $46,300.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.