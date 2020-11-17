Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,534. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

