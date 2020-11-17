New Street Research Upgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 53,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,013 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.