Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NYSE:NR opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.21.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

