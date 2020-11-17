NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.24. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

