NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.82.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $235.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. NICE has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $255.48. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NICE by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NICE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NICE by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.