NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $230.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.82.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $235.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $255.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

