Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Nikola alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.20.

NKLA opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nikola (NKLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.