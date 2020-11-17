noob.finance Trading 8.3% Higher Today ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One noob.finance token can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00016728 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded flat against the dollar. noob.finance has a market cap of $62,141.59 and approximately $4,091.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00028459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00167529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00952395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00214446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00096382 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00355238 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

