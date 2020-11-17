Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have lagged the industry in the past three months due to dismal second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the loss per share was wider than expected and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results continued to reflect the impacts of temporary store closures due to the pandemic. Also, the shift of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to the fiscal third quarter this year negatively impacted the top line. Further, weak margins and elevated SG&A expenses are added concerns. However, it is witnessing improved traffic post the reopening of all stores. This is likely to persist in the second half of fiscal 2020 and beyond. Restructuring plans and shut down of 16 full-line stores led to a nearly 20% reduction in overhead costs in the quarter. It remains on track to generate savings of $200-$250 million in fiscal 2020.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

