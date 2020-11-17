Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Pareto Securities upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Danske downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.
Shares of NHYDY opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.78.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
