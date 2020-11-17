Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Pareto Securities upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Danske downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

