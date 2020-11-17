Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Neutral Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Northland Power stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $34.93.
About Northland Power
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.