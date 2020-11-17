Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Neutral Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Northland Power stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $34.93.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

