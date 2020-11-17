Northland Securities Boosts Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Price Target to $15.00

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 million, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,608,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

