Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWPX. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NWPX stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.95. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 165.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 51,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 65.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 68.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.