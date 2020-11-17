NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NWE opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

