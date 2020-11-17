Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novanta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NOVT stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,978,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 88.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

