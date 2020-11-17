O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $280,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $353.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold a total of 498,214 shares of company stock valued at $70,239,802 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

