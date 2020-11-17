O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,593.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,502.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

