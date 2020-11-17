Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Raised to $25.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OCUL. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

