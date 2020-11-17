OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT Raised to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.79 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

