Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Onconova Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.56.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

