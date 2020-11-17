OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) PT Raised to $5.65 at Alliance Global Partners

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $5.65 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OPGN. ValuEngine cut OpGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OPGN opened at $1.99 on Friday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.25% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

