ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Financial Survey

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares uCloudlink Group and ORBCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $158.38 million 1.60 $5.21 million N/A N/A ORBCOMM $272.01 million 1.71 -$18.42 million ($0.23) -25.87

uCloudlink Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ORBCOMM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for uCloudlink Group and ORBCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ORBCOMM 0 0 1 1 3.50

ORBCOMM has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.67%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and ORBCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group N/A N/A N/A ORBCOMM -7.71% -8.66% -3.49%

Summary

ORBCOMM beats uCloudlink Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware terminals, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, and provide integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, company, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers; and resells service using the two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. It markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. The company has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. ORBCOMM Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

