Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Owl Rock Capital’s third-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declined 8.3% due to the COVID-19-led turmoil in the financial markets as well as higher costs. It has been witnessing strong revenue momentum since 2015, driven by interest income and growth strategies. It continues to seek opportunities in stable, large and recession-resistant businesses, which, in turn, will aid revenues. It flaunts a strong capital position by virtue of its impressive balance sheet, which enables it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves. However, its shares have underperformed its industry year to date. It has been witnessing an elevated expense level, which is likely to escalate owing to its investments. Pressure on interest income is a concern. Pressure on investment income also bothers.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.48.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 61.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 371,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 141,486 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

