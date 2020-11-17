Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $315.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.45.

PANW stock opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day moving average of $239.93. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $279.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

