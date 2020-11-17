PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

PAR stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

