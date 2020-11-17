PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $8.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. CSFB cut PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE PBF opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,750. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 288,142 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

