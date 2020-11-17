PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,214 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $211,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.76 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

