Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

