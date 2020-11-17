PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.56 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. Analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.