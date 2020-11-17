Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.82.

PSX opened at $62.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

