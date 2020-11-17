Pi Financial Downgrades Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) to Neutral

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million and a P/E ratio of 522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.21. Questor Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.68.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.